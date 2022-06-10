European powers say Iran actions cast doubt on its commitment to revive nuclear accord

France, Britain and Germany condemned on Thursday steps taken by Iran to essentially remove all the U.N. atomic watchdog's monitoring equipment installed under a 2015 nuclear deal, saying the move cast a doubt on Tehran's will to revive the accord.

"These actions only aggravate the situation and complicate our efforts to restore full implementation of the JCPoA (nuclear deal)," the three countries said in a statement. "They also cast further doubt on Iran’s commitment to a successful outcome."

Unlike a joint statement made with the United States on Wednesday, Washington did not sign up to Thursday's statement.

