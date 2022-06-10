White House says Biden, Bolsonaro agree to work together on Amazon deforestation
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 08:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro agreed during a meeting at an Americas summit in Los Angeles to work together on preventing further deforestation of the Amazon, the White House said on Thursday.
The two leaders also agreed to coordinate at the United Nations Security Council over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. says it has not invited Venezuela, Nicaragua governments to Americas summit
Future Retail denies Amazon's allegation of 'fraudulent stratagem' by independent directors
WHO: COVID-19 cases mostly drop, except for the Americas
U.S. says it is not inviting Venezuelan, Nicaraguan governments to Americas summit
Guatemala president could still attend Americas Summit, minister says