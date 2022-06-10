Left Menu

White House says Biden, Bolsonaro agree to work together on Amazon deforestation

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 08:26 IST
White House says Biden, Bolsonaro agree to work together on Amazon deforestation
U.S. President Joe Biden and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro agreed during a meeting at an Americas summit in Los Angeles to work together on preventing further deforestation of the Amazon, the White House said on Thursday.

The two leaders also agreed to coordinate at the United Nations Security Council over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the White House said.

