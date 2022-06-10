Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries
Norway will return military helicopters it had ordered from France's NH Industries because Oslo said they were either unreliable or were delivered late, the Nordic country's defense minister said on Friday.
The government said it would also seek repayment of 5 billion crowns ($523 million) plus interest and other costs from NH Industries, which is majority-owned by Airbus Helicopters , Leonardo and Fokker Aerostructure.
($1 = 9.5572 Norwegian crowns)
