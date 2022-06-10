Russia seeks weak points in Ukrainian defences near key river - Ukraine's defence ministry
Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday. He told national television that Russian forces had not abandoned attempts to launch storming operations in the area.
If Russia captures the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the Siverskyi Donets, it will hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
