Left Menu

Labour dept operating within vacancy target rate of 9%

Deputy Director General: Corporate Services (DDG:CS), Bahumi Matebesi, said that in 2022/2023, the department set its target at 8% – less than the target set by the DPSA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:38 IST
Labour dept operating within vacancy target rate of 9%
Matebesi was speaking at the Department of Employment and Labour’s Provincial Management Committee meeting in the Free State. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Employment and Labour is currently operating within the vacancy target rate of 9% as set by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), a meeting was told in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Deputy Director General: Corporate Services (DDG:CS), Bahumi Matebesi, said that in 2022/2023, the department set its target at 8% – less than the target set by the DPSA.

"I have faith in the ability of the province to help us reach the target we have set for ourselves.

"At the same time, we have to be cognisant of the reality that filling of posts is a moving target as people resign, retire, or are being transferred as we are busy dealing with the filling of vacant posts. It is indeed a tricky situation," Matebesi said.

Matebesi was speaking at the Department of Employment and Labour's Provincial Management Committee meeting in the Free State.

She reminded the meeting that the turnaround time for the filling of posts in the civil service is six months but the department has decided to reduce its turnaround time to four months.

"I urge you to do all you can to help reduce the unemployment ravaging the country," she said.

Matebesi said the department was on track to ensure female representation of 50% was achieved by 2023 at Senior Management level.

"This also means that we must consciously create a layer at Middle Management level (DD level) to create the pool for upward mobility," said Matebesi.

She said in support of the above, the short listings have to be mindful of the department's goals in terms of gender responsiveness.

Her visit formed part of the interactions with provinces to bridge the gap between Head Office and provinces. Among provinces she has visited are Western Cape and Limpopo.

Matebesi said the department was intent on ensuring the DPSA vacancy rate was respected.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022