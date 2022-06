KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

Kolkata, June 10(PTI): (Rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut oil : Rs.3100.00 per 15 kg.

Mustard Oil : Rs.2500.00-Rs.2600.00 '' Vanaspati :Rs.2450.00-Rs.2625.00 Sunflower Oil Refined: Rs.2850.00-Rs.2950.00 Coconutoil : Unq.

Refined Soyabean Oil : Rs.16200.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil : Rs.14400.00 '' Refined Palmolene L Rs.15750.00 '' Mustard Seed(Old) : RS.6700.00 PER QUINTAL ---- pti SAM SAM

