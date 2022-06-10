Left Menu

Raj: 22-yr-old arrested for murdering minor

PTI | Kota | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:17 IST
Raj: 22-yr-old arrested for murdering minor
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old was arrested for murdering a minor whose mutilated body was found two days after she went missing, police said on Friday.

The 17-year-old girl was a NEET aspirant living in Kota.

Kota city SP Kesar Singh said that during interrogation, it was found that the girl had befriended one Kishan Thakur (22) on social media four years ago.

Both of them were in a relationship for a few months but the girl did not want to continue it further and decided to break up with Thakur.

Adamant on being with the girl, the man reached Kota on Sunday and contacted the girl.

After meeting her he first took her to a hotel where he was staying and raped her and later after taking her deep into a forest near Jawahar Sagar Dam killed her by hitting her repeatedly with a stone, police said.

Sections of rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been incorporated in the case accordingly, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022