Left Menu

120 kg of poppy recovered from truck in Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:38 IST
120 kg of poppy recovered from truck in Udhampur
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday recovered 120 kilogramme of poppy from a truck on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district but the driver managed to escape, officials said.

A police party during routine checking intercepted a truck on the highway at Chenani area and was subjected to search, they said.

During the search, a special cabin was detected in a tool box inside the truck in which 5 bags of poppy weighing 120 kg was recovered, they said.

However, taking the advantage of heavy traffic on road, the truck driver fled away from the spot, police said.

Efforts are on to trace him, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022