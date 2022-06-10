Left Menu

Internet services suspended in Howrah amid protests over comments on Prophet

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 21:45 IST
Internet services suspended in Howrah amid protests over comments on Prophet
  • Country:
  • India

Internet services were suspended in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday evening amid violent protests over controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP spokespersons.

The internet will remain suspended till 6 am on Monday, said an order issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department.

Voice calls and SMS services will remain active, it added.

Internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of any rumour for unlawful activities, the order said.

The decision was taken after a request was received from the additional director general and Inspector General of Police (Law and order), in the view of the recent events in some areas, it said.

Howrah, where West Bengal secretariat Nabanna is located, witnessed violent protests since Thursday over the comments made by the now-suspended BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022