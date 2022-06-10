Left Menu

Delhi Police registers case after cash, valuables stolen from archer Abhishek Verma's car

The Delhi Police has registered a case after over Rs one lakh in cash and other valuables were stolen from archer Abhishek Vermas car in Rohini, officials said on Friday. A senior police officer said a case has been registered and probe is underway. The police later registered case, Verma told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:07 IST
The Delhi Police has registered a case after over Rs one lakh in cash and other valuables were stolen from archer Abhishek Verma's car in Rohini, officials said on Friday. A senior police officer said a case has been registered and probe is underway. Verma said the incident took place on Thursday. ''My wife was driving my car Audi Q3. She was returning home from her office. She stopped near Rohini sector 7-8, parked the car and went to pick a parcel. When she returned, she saw the glass of the rear window broken. “When she checked further, she found her laptop bag, some documents, cash and other valuables missing. She immediately called the police and also informed me. The police later registered case,'' Verma told PTI. The car was parked just under a CCTV camera, he claimed. ''We saw the recording where it was seen that seven people came on an e-rickshaw. Three stood on the left, three on the right and one took position. One of them broke the glass, the other took out the bag and they all fled from the spot. They took only two to three minutes to commit the crime,'' Verma said. ''My brand new Fortuner car was stolen in December 2019 from Rohini Sector-3 area and my Duster car was also stolen from Model Town area in 2018,'' he claimed.

