Algeria to honour all its gas commitment with Spain
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:34 IST
Algeria will honour its commitment to deliver gas to Spain, but it is up to Spanish firms to assume their contractual commitments, a foreign affairs statement said.
Algeria has condemned the EU reaction with regard to the crisis between Algeria and Spain without prior consultation and verification with the Algerian government, the statement added.
