Brazil search teams find possible human remains in river where journalist vanished
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 02:39 IST
Brazilian search teams found "apparently human" organic material in a river where British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared on Sunday along with a Brazilian indigenous tribes expert, federal police said on Friday.
Police also said in a statement that they had collected genetic material from the missing journalist and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira to compare with blood found on the boat of a fisherman who is being held as a suspect in the investigation.
