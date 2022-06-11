Left Menu

MP: Man stabs wife to death, hangs self over domestic dispute in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and committed suicide, due to her constant nagging about him not going to work, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Saturday.

Vibhor Sahu was found hanging and his wife Ritu (23) was found lying in a pool of blood in their house in Sharda Nagar locality on Friday, said Sahdevram Sahu, the in-charge of Ranjhi police station.

Vibhor's mother and brother had gone out to attend a religious function at the time of incident, and found the couple dead on returning home, he said.

As per preliminary probe, Vibhor, who was a driver, had not been working for the last 15 days. His wife was upset and kept nagging him about it, the official said.

Vibhor allegedly stabbed his wife with scissors following an argument, and later hanged himself, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

