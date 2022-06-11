Left Menu

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:46 IST
Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

A Las Vegas police officer was the person killed when a steel crossbar marking low clearance at a freeway construction project was hit by a passing truck and collapsed atop his vehicle, authorities said on Friday.

A police procession on US 95 to the downtown Clark County coroner's office followed the removal of the officer's body more than six hours after the 7 am incident at US 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

Department information officers did not immediately respond to messages, and the officer's name was not immediately made public.

It was not immediately clear if he was on-duty at the time. Union chief Steve Grammas, executive director of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said the vehicle was a department-issued car.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski told the Las Vegas Review-Journal there was one person in the vehicle and bystanders tried to provide aid before paramedics and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers arrived.

Justin Hopkins, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, told the newspaper an oversized piece of construction equipment towed on a trailer dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for trucks approaching the overpass work zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022