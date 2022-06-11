Left Menu

MP: Man booked in Mandsaur, Bhopal for post hurting religious sentiments

PTI | Bhopal/Mandsaur | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 18:00 IST
MP: Man booked in Mandsaur, Bhopal for post hurting religious sentiments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked in Bhopal and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious feelings through objectionable comments uploaded on social media, police officials said on Saturday.

Cases were registered on Friday evening in Mandsaur's Kotwali police station and Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police station against Abhishek Singh on the complaints of some members of the Muslim community, they said.

Singh has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (public mischief), said Ashoka Garden police station in charge Alok Shrivastava.

Mandsaur's City Kotwali police station in charge Amit Soni also said Singh had been booked.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania tweeted an appeal to people asking them to not upload or tag posts that can hurt religious sentiments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022