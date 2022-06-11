Illicit liquor seized from truck in Rajasthan

Over 300 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from a truck in Rajasthan's Churu district on Saturday, police said.

They seized 375 cartons have an estimated market value of Rs 40 lakh, they added.

The driver of the truck, identified as Dungra Ram Jat (29), has been arrested, Churu Superintendent of Police Digant Anand said.

The liquor was being taken from Haryana to Gujarat, he said.

