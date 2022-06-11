Left Menu

Illicit liquor seized from truck in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over 300 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from a truck in Rajasthan's Churu district on Saturday, police said.

They seized 375 cartons have an estimated market value of Rs 40 lakh, they added.

The driver of the truck, identified as Dungra Ram Jat (29), has been arrested, Churu Superintendent of Police Digant Anand said.

The liquor was being taken from Haryana to Gujarat, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

