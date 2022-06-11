Valuables go missing from carmaker's Jamshedpur plant, employee held

An employee of a leading carmaker was arrested in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Saturday after silver coins and wrist watches went missing from the company's store room, police said.

Two silver coins and four wristwatches were found with the employee who was arrested, they said.

Total 596 silver coins and 20 wrist watches, meant for gifting employees who retire from services, went missing from the company's store in the Jamshedpur plant, following which a complaint was filed at TELCO police station.

Total five employees of the company's Establishment Department were named in the complaint, which was filed after the missing items were detected during an audit, police said.

An investigation is on to recover the remaining coins and watches, they added.

