Central government will realize vision of self-reliant India: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

The central government has started many programs and welfare schemes, which have improved the living conditions of the poor and the deserving people, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said on Saturday.

Stressing that during the last eight years, the central government has started many programs and welfare schemes, Jyoti said that the Modi government at the Centre will fulfil the vision of self-reliant India.

She also lauded the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes of the government and said that under the various schemes, funds are being transferred directly to the beneficiaries in their accounts.

Presiding over the beneficiary dialogue program in Dharamsala, the Union Minister of State, Food Supply, Public Distribution System and Rural Development said that effective steps are being taken to ensure that the benefits of central and state government schemes reach the last person of the society.

She said that the schemes launched by the Center and the State have brought changes in the housing, availability of drinking water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion of the people.

Minister added that in the last years the pace of development has doubled, even in adverse circumstances like the corona epidemic, right from vaccine to ration, everything was easily made available for the common people and the poor section of the society were directed towards employment.

She said that taking care of the social concerns, the Central Government has also started the PM Fund for Children, in which help has been provided for the education of orphaned children.

On this occasion, she also established a dialogue with the beneficiaries and also took feedback about the schemes.

Officers of various departments including Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal were present on the occasion.

Prior to this, Jyoti inspected the Jan Aushadhi Center in the Medical College Tanda and gave directions for better operation of the Jan Aushadhi Center, so that the patients could get better facilities.

