Fashion designer dies by suicide in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 22:38 IST
Fashion designer dies by suicide in Hyderabad
  India

A woman fashion designer allegedly died by suicide at posh Banjara Hills here, police said on Saturday.

The 36-year-old woman was found motionless in the washroom by her family members, who informed police.

In a purported suicide note, she mentioned that no one is responsible for her extreme step and that she was feeling lonely and stressed, they said.

The fashion designer is suspected to have ended her life by inhaling some poisonous chemicals and the matter needs to be probed, police added.

A case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

