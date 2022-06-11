Left Menu

Illegal liquor vend busted in Gurugram, 1 held

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-06-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 23:33 IST
An illegal liquor vend was busted here and one person arrested, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise department and the chief minister's flying squad conducted a joint raid at the unlicensed vend in Aliyar village and seized a large quantity of liquor, they said.

Shivam, who was working at the liquor vend was arrested, they added.

During interrogation, Shivam revealed that the unlicensed liquor vend is owned by Kanwarpal alias KP, a resident of Bas Kushla village, and Rajveer, resident of Wazirabad village.

An FIR was registered against the owners and Shivam at the Manesar police station, they said.

Raids are being conducted to nab the owners, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

