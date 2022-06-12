Left Menu

Procession taken out in Bhadohi in support of Nupur Sharma despite Sec 144, case filed

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 12-06-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 00:25 IST
Procession taken out in Bhadohi in support of Nupur Sharma despite Sec 144, case filed
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered at the Gopiganj police station after a procession, in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, was taken out on Saturday evening despite prohibitory orders being in place, an official said.

Those who took part in the procession told reporters that the entire Hindu society was supporting Nupur Sharma and the BJP needed to respect her.

The BJP had last Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Protests erupted in several parts of India on Friday against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, leaving two persons dead and a few policemen injured in stone-pelting while security forces had to resort to lathi-charge, tear gas shelling and firing in the air at some places.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said CrPC Section 144 is already in force in Bhadohi district and there has been a ban on any kind of procession and demonstration.

No permission was taken for this procession, he said, adding a case has been registered in this regard at the Gopiganj police station and strict action will be taken based on a video of the procession.

So far 25 locals have been identified through the video, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada
2
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022