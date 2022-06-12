Horse racing-Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes

Mo Donegal romped to victory at the 154th Belmont Stakes on Saturday while Rich Strike, the longshot winner of the Kentucky Derby could not pull off another surprise at Elmont, New York.

Rich Strike had given up any shot at the Triple Crown when owner Rick Dawson decided to skip the second jewel the Preakness Stakes in order to rest the chestnut colt for the Belmont mile-and-a-half marathon known as the "test of a champion".

