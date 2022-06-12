Left Menu

Horse racing-Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2022 04:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 04:37 IST
Horse racing-Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes

Mo Donegal romped to victory at the 154th Belmont Stakes on Saturday while Rich Strike, the longshot winner of the Kentucky Derby could not pull off another surprise at Elmont, New York.

Rich Strike had given up any shot at the Triple Crown when owner Rick Dawson decided to skip the second jewel the Preakness Stakes in order to rest the chestnut colt for the Belmont mile-and-a-half marathon known as the "test of a champion".

Also Read: US Domestic News Roundup: NRA members give leader LaPierre vote of confidence despite struggles; Trump loses bid to thwart New York AG's probe of his businesses and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022