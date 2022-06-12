Left Menu

Six-year-old boy run over by tractor-trailer

A six-year-old boy lost his life when a tractor-trailer carrying sand ran over him on Sunday, police said. An eight-year-old girl, identified as Falak, got serious injuries in the same accident. A tractor-trailer carrying sand hit them from behind. Suhail 6 died on the spot while Falak was seriously injured.

A six-year-old boy lost his life when a tractor-trailer carrying sand ran over him on Sunday, police said. An eight-year-old girl, identified as Falak, got serious injuries in the same accident. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said, ''The children were returning after taking a bath in the Bhakra river at Ratnapura village. A tractor-trailer carrying sand hit them from behind. Suhail (6) died on the spot while Falak was seriously injured. The driver of the tractor-trailer fled from the spot.'' He said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination while the injured girl is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

