Pakistan military: Soldier killed in shootout with militants

A Pakistani soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with militants in the tribal district of North Waziristan near the Afghan border, the military said Sunday. The shootout took place in the Datta Khel area and security forces quickly started a search-and-clearance operation to locate militants who fled, the military said in a statement.No militant group immediately claimed responsibility.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-06-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 17:14 IST
A Pakistani soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with militants in the tribal district of North Waziristan near the Afghan border, the military said Sunday. The shootout took place in the Datta Khel area and security forces quickly started a search-and-clearance operation to locate militants who fled, the military said in a statement.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility. The militant Pakistani Taliban recently extended a cease-fire agreement and are holding talks with Pakistani authorities.

North Waziristan and other tribal districts served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants until 2014, when the military carried out a massive operation to clear the area of militants. But they still attack security forces sporadically.

