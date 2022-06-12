Pakistan military: Soldier killed in shootout with militants
A Pakistani soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with militants in the tribal district of North Waziristan near the Afghan border, the military said Sunday. The shootout took place in the Datta Khel area and security forces quickly started a search-and-clearance operation to locate militants who fled, the military said in a statement.No militant group immediately claimed responsibility.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Pakistani soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with militants in the tribal district of North Waziristan near the Afghan border, the military said Sunday. The shootout took place in the Datta Khel area and security forces quickly started a search-and-clearance operation to locate militants who fled, the military said in a statement.
No militant group immediately claimed responsibility. The militant Pakistani Taliban recently extended a cease-fire agreement and are holding talks with Pakistani authorities.
North Waziristan and other tribal districts served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants until 2014, when the military carried out a massive operation to clear the area of militants. But they still attack security forces sporadically.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Waziristan
- Taliban
- Pakistani
- Afghan
- Datta Khel
ALSO READ
Taliban dismisses UNSC's call to reverse restrictions on Afghan women
Taliban crackdown on journalists continues, another Afghan scribe disappears in Kabul
50-member jirga from Pakistan to visit Kabul to hold peace talks with Pakistani Taliban
Taliban atrocities on Afghan media continue as TV channel converted to religious Seminary in Balkh
Taliban forces kill four NRF members in Afghanistan's Tagab