NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey's security concerns are legitimate

Security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finnish and Swedish NATO membership applications are legitimate, the Western military alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Finland on Sunday.

Stoltenberg, visiting Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, said it was important to note that no other NATO ally had suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey, and that therefore its concerns needed to be taken seriously.

