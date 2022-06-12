NATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey's security concerns are legitimate
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 12-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 18:55 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to Finnish and Swedish NATO membership applications are legitimate, the Western military alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Finland on Sunday.
Stoltenberg, visiting Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, said it was important to note that no other NATO ally had suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey, and that therefore its concerns needed to be taken seriously.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- Swedish
- Finnish
- NATO
- Sauli Niinisto
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Turkey
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Talks between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO membership were 'Good': Haavisto
Swedish firm Wayout, EP Kamat Group introduce tech to bring down carbon footprint
Top Pennsylvania Senators laud Hindu exhibition
Swedish Sustain Tech Company Wayout and EP Kamat Group Introduce Eco-friendly Technology to Bring Down the Carbon Footprint
Scalding Swedish swipe at privilege wins Palme d’Or