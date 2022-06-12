UP: Man arrested in Ballia for 'indecent' post on Facebook against Nupur Sharma

A man here was arrested on Sunday for making“objectionable” posts on Facebook against expelled BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police said.

Ramayan Singh, SHO Revati Police Station, said one Muhammad Yakub Ansari, a resident of Revati town, had posted an “indecent and objectionable post” against Sharma on Facebook on Saturday. Sharma was suspended by her party after her comments against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate kicked a furore which reverberated across the Arab nations to much chagrin of the Indian government. About the post, police took cognizance of it and on the complaint of the SHO lodged an FIR Saturday night against Ansari under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act.

Ansari was arrested on Sunday and was produced in a local court which sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody, police said.

