Left Menu

UP: Man arrested in Ballia for 'indecent' post on Facebook against Nupur Sharma

About the post, police took cognizance of it and on the complaint of the SHO lodged an FIR Saturday night against Ansari under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act.Ansari was arrested on Sunday and was produced in a local court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody, police said.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 12-06-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 18:57 IST
UP: Man arrested in Ballia for 'indecent' post on Facebook against Nupur Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

A man here was arrested on Sunday for making“objectionable” posts on Facebook against expelled BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police said.

Ramayan Singh, SHO Revati Police Station, said one Muhammad Yakub Ansari, a resident of Revati town, had posted an “indecent and objectionable post” against Sharma on Facebook on Saturday. Sharma was suspended by her party after her comments against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate kicked a furore which reverberated across the Arab nations to much chagrin of the Indian government. About the post, police took cognizance of it and on the complaint of the SHO lodged an FIR Saturday night against Ansari under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act.

Ansari was arrested on Sunday and was produced in a local court which sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022