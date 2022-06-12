Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to come up with policy document for eradication of child labour

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the state government will be documenting a policy for the removal of child labour and begging from all the cities of the state.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan . Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the state government will be documenting a policy for the removal of child labour and begging from all the cities of the state. While addressing a gathering on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, Chouhan said, "Child development is such an issue that both government and society need to come together and work. There are people in society who tries to mislead the younger generation and indulge them in illegal activities like the consumption of drugs, etc. We should try to prevent such things for the betterment of the younger generation".

"We won't let children beg in any of the cities of the state. Every child has the immense capability. There shouldn't be child labour," Chouhan said. He further said, "We will further work on a policy document regarding it."

World Day Against Child Labour was adopted on June 12 in 2002 by the United Nations body, International Labour Organisation. The International Labour Organization supports and provides basic education, medical and other services to the children. On this occasion, many events, and campaigns are also organized showing concern for the children who become victims of child labour across the world. The 'Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour' is the theme dedicated to World Day Against Child Labour this year. (ANI)

