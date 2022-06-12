Prophet row: Flag march in East Singhbhum, prohibitory orders in Seraikela-Kharswan

Police staged a flag march in East Singhbhum and imposed prohibitory orders in adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan as a precautionary measure to prevent any communal flare-up in these two districts of Jharkhand, officials said.

The flag march was staged in sensitive pockets of Jamshedpur such as Mango, Azadnagar and Olidih police station areas to inculcate confidence among the people, they said.

The administration is prepared to meet any eventuality and police are on alert, Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum Vijaya Jadav said.

The district cyber cell is keeping a strict vigil on the internet, she said, urging people not to post or forward any messages on social media, which could disturb the peace.

Magistrates and police teams have been deployed in strategic locations to maintain law and order, she said.

Police patrolling has been intensified, Jadav added.

A peace committee meeting was also convened to maintain coordination.

In neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in both Seraikela and Chandil sub-divisions till further notice, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner Arava Rajkamal told PTI that the prohibitory orders were imposed acting on inputs that some people planned a procession on Sunday at Kapali in Chandil police station area over the inflammatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammad.

The security arrangement in the district was also tightened with the deployment of forces in sensitive areas. Patrolling has been intensified to maintain law and order, he said.

Deadly violence broke out in state capital Ranchi on Friday over the inflammatory comments made by two BJP functionaries, who have been suspended.

