Man burnt alive as electrical transformer falls on car in Rajasthan's Nagaur
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 20:56 IST
A man was burnt alive in Nagaur district on Sunday when the car in which he was travelling hit a power pole, bringing an electrical transformer down on the vehicle that in turn ignited a fire, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred near Heerani village in Kuchaman area.
Three other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape but Suresh got trapped inside, police said.
A woman working nearby broke the windows of the car with a stick which helped the three men to escape, police added.
