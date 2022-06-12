Left Menu

Kerala gold smuggling case: Congress workers stage protest demanding Vijayan's resignation

Congress workers held a protest in Palakkad on Sunday wearing black clothes and holding black balloons and flags demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan days after gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh's allegations against him.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 12-06-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 21:22 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress workers held a protest in Palakkad on Sunday wearing black clothes and holding black balloons and flags demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan days after gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh's allegations against him. Earlier, Congress president K Sudhakaran has also demanded a court-monitored probe into the Swapna's allegation.

This comes a day after Vijayan's security was ramped up in view of the mounting protests by the Opposition parties demanding his resignation. The gold smuggling case came to light after 30 kg of gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here by the Customs Department on July 5, 2020.

BJP and Congress workers waved black flags at the Chief Minister at a couple of places in the state on Saturday as well. Following this, it was decided that a 40-member security team will accompany the Chief Minister while travelling. There will be five personnel in one pilot vehicle, 10 in two commando vehicles and eight in the quick response team. Apart from these, one pilot and escort have also been deployed. This is in addition to the security provided to the events attended by the Chief Minister. The security for the Chief Minister and ministers has been tightened after protests broke out in the last few days.

Suresh had also alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is involved in the gold smuggling case. She also dragged Vijayan's wife Kamala and their daughter Veena into the controversy. (ANI)

