Controversial remarks row: Section 144 clamped in 4 districts of Assam; ban on procession, rallies

In view of the prevailing situation and incidents of protest in various parts of the country following controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, the district administration of four districts of Assam clamped Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) banning all sorts of processions, rallies and demonstrations. Apprehending a breach of public peace and tranquillity, the district administration of Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Bongaigaon districts of the state have issued separate orders clamping Section 144 CrPC banning all sorts of processions, rallies and demonstrations in the districts. In an order issued by Pankaj Chamua, Additional District Magistrate of Bongaigaon district on Sunday stated, "In view of prevailing situation and incidents of protest rallies in several parts of the country by some organizations including few incidents of violence which took place in Ranchi, Cooch Behar, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Kanpur, Prayagraj likelihood such incidents in the district cannot be ruled out."

On the other hand, an order issued by the Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Cachar District Administration, Dipak Jidung clamping Section 144 CrPC in the district stated, "In exercise of the power conferred upon me under section 144 Cr.P.C. I, Dipak Jidung ACS, Addl. District Magistrate, Cachar do hereby promulgate the prohibitory order as prohibit assembly of 5 or more persons at any place of Cachar district." He further said that no person shall carry arms, weapons, explosives, lathis and other things which can cause injury except by Army, Para-Military Forces, Police on duty.

"No person or organisations shall take out any procession or rallies agitation protest or hold any public meeting without specific permission from the District Magistrate and Additional District Magistrate," he said. The order also restricted from busting any crackers or bomb or other sound producing materials and display any fireworks in public places and thoroughfares.

"No person or organisations shall use any loudspeaker/microphone/sound amplifying devices etc without obtaining specific permission from district Magistrate and Addl. District Magistrate, Cachar," the order reads. Additionally, the Cachar district administration has deployed adequate security personnel in the sensitive areas of the district to prevent any untoward situation and to maintain law and order situation.

Protests erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Notably, some Gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target. On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence.

A senior MHA official informed that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence. (ANI)

