Israeli trekker missing in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 10:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
An Israeli trekker went missing at Hampta Pass Trek between Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, a senior disaster management official said here on Monday.

Lahaul-Spiti district emergency operation center informed that two Israeli Trekkers-- Yuvan Cohan and Ran -- were crossing Hamta Pass, while Cohan reached the Koksar area on Sunday late night, Ran has not reached yet, the state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

A police team along with locals are being dispatched to the location to trace and rescue the missing trekker, Mokhta said.

