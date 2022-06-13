Israeli trekker missing in Himachal Pradesh

An Israeli trekker went missing at Hampta Pass Trek between Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, a senior disaster management official said here on Monday.

Lahaul-Spiti district emergency operation center informed that two Israeli Trekkers-- Yuvan Cohan and Ran -- were crossing Hamta Pass, while Cohan reached the Koksar area on Sunday late night, Ran has not reached yet, the state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

A police team along with locals are being dispatched to the location to trace and rescue the missing trekker, Mokhta said.

