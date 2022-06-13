Left Menu

S.Korea president calls for measures to tackle inflation - News1

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-06-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 12:02 IST
S.Korea president calls for measures to tackle inflation - News1
Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered his top aides on Monday to come up with measures to help ease living costs amid red-hot inflation, local media News1 reported, citing an unnamed official at the presidential office.

Yoon also called for ways to reduce the impact on industries from the ongoing truckers' strike, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022