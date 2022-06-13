S.Korea president calls for measures to tackle inflation - News1

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered his top aides on Monday to come up with measures to help ease living costs amid red-hot inflation, local media News1 reported, citing an unnamed official at the presidential office.

Yoon also called for ways to reduce the impact on industries from the ongoing truckers' strike, the report added.

