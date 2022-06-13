Left Menu

100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-06-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 12:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Security forces have killed 100 terrorists in Kashmir during counter-insurgency operations since the beginning of this year with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit bearing the maximum brunt as it lost 63 cadres, officials said here on Monday.

''Security forces have eliminated 100 terrorists, including 29 foreigners, since the beginning of this year in Kashmir,'' the officials said.

They said this was double the number of ultras killed during the corresponding period last year.

''Fifty terrorists including one foreigner were killed in the counter-terrorism operations last year in the first five months and 12 days,'' the officials said.

While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

