UN, elder: Week of tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill 100
Tribal clashes over the past week in Sudans war-ravaged Darfur have killed around 100 people, the U.N. refugee agency and a tribal elder said Monday, the latest surge in tribal violence in the restive region.Toby Harward, a coordinator with the UNHCR, said the fighting grew out of a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur province.
- Country:
- Egypt
Tribal clashes over the past week in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur have killed around 100 people, the U.N. refugee agency and a tribal elder said Monday, the latest surge in tribal violence in the restive region.
Toby Harward, a coordinator with the UNHCR, said the fighting grew out of a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur province. Local militias then attacked multiple villages in the area, forcing thousands of people to flee, he said.
Abkar al-Toum, a tribal leader in the town, said the dead included at least 62 bodies found burned after militias set more than 20 villages on fire. He said many people were still unaccounted for.
The fighting was the latest bout of tribal violence in Darfur. It came as the country remains mired in a wider crisis following an October military coup. The takeover upended the country's transition to democracy after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
African Union chair calls for dialogue over rising Congo-Rwanda tensions
Report symptoms of monkeypox, if any: TN govt to people from African nations
People for Peace: Breaking prison barriers in Central African Republic
Soccer-El Moutaraji double gives Wydad African Champions League title
Mizoram govt to soon declare outbreak of African Swine Fever as state disaster: Minister