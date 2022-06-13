Left Menu

Industrial zone under heavy Russian fire in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 13:02 IST
Industrial zone under heavy Russian fire in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An industrial zone where about 500 civilians are sheltering is under heavy artillery fire from Russian forces, the regional governor said on Monday.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine that includes Sievierodonetsk, said on Facebook that Russian forces controlled about 70% of the city and fighting there was fierce.

