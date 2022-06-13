Industrial zone under heavy Russian fire in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor
An industrial zone where about 500 civilians are sheltering is under heavy artillery fire from Russian forces, the regional governor said on Monday.
Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine that includes Sievierodonetsk, said on Facebook that Russian forces controlled about 70% of the city and fighting there was fierce.
