Left Menu

Ireland says UK set to create new set of Brexit uncertainties

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told his British counterpart Liz Truss on Monday that her plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol would create a whole new set of uncertainties and mark a low point in its approach to Brexit. "Minister Coveney said publishing legislation that would breach the UK's commitments under international law is deeply damaging to relationships on these islands and between the U.K. and EU," Coveney's spokesman said in a statement after the ministers spoke by phone. "Minister Coveney said it marks a particular low point in the UK's approach to Brexit...

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-06-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 13:51 IST
Ireland says UK set to create new set of Brexit uncertainties
Simon Coveney Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told his British counterpart, Liz Truss, on Monday that her plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol would create a whole new set of uncertainties and mark a low point in its approach to Brexit.

"Minister Coveney said publishing legislation that would breach the UK's commitments under international law is deeply damaging to relationships on these islands and between the U.K. and EU," Coveney's spokesman said in a statement after the ministers spoke by phone.

"Minister Coveney said it marks a particularly low point in the UK's approach to Brexit... The UK's unilateral approach is not in the best interest of Northern Ireland. Far from fixing problems, this legislation will create a whole new set of uncertainties and damage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022