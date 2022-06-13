Ireland says UK set to create new set of Brexit uncertainties
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told his British counterpart Liz Truss on Monday that her plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol would create a whole new set of uncertainties and mark a low point in its approach to Brexit. "Minister Coveney said publishing legislation that would breach the UK's commitments under international law is deeply damaging to relationships on these islands and between the U.K. and EU," Coveney's spokesman said in a statement after the ministers spoke by phone. "Minister Coveney said it marks a particular low point in the UK's approach to Brexit...
- Country:
- Ireland
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told his British counterpart, Liz Truss, on Monday that her plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol would create a whole new set of uncertainties and mark a low point in its approach to Brexit.
"Minister Coveney said publishing legislation that would breach the UK's commitments under international law is deeply damaging to relationships on these islands and between the U.K. and EU," Coveney's spokesman said in a statement after the ministers spoke by phone.
"Minister Coveney said it marks a particularly low point in the UK's approach to Brexit... The UK's unilateral approach is not in the best interest of Northern Ireland. Far from fixing problems, this legislation will create a whole new set of uncertainties and damage."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liz Truss
- Simon Coveney
- U.K.
- Northern Ireland
- Irish
- Coveney
- Ireland
- British
- Brexit
- Northern
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; N.Korea discusses revising COVID curbs, outbreak 'improving' and more
Health News Roundup: Shanghai eases return to work, moves to support economy; First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland and more
Ireland Cricket Board hands contracts to Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert
Actor Damian Lewis and former Northern Ireland leader honoured by Queen Elizabeth