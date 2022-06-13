Left Menu

Delhi HC dismisses Brinda Karat's plea against BJP leaders for hate speeches made in 2020

Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the petition moved by Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Brinda Karat challenging a trial court order which had dismissed her plea seeking FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Pravesh Verma for allegedly delivering hate speeches in the year 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 16:24 IST
Delhi HC dismisses Brinda Karat's plea against BJP leaders for hate speeches made in 2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the petition moved by Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader Brinda Karat challenging a trial court order which had dismissed her plea seeking FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Pravesh Verma for allegedly delivering hate speeches in the year 2020. The Bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the petition today.

Karat in October 2021 had challenged the trial court order which was dismissed on the ground that the requisite sanction from the competent authority was not obtained, which was required under the law. The Trial court in its order had stated, "Prior sanction of competent authority Central government is required as per Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the stage of the ordering of registration of FIR as both persons are the sitting Members of Parliament".

CPI-M leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tewari had filed the complaint before the trial court and sought a direction from the Parliament Street Police Station to register an FIR against Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma. Karat before the trial court had sought direction from the Delhi Police to register FIR against Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022