Wife stabbed by husband in south Delhi slum

The husband fled after the allegedly killing his wife. On Monday, at 11.33 am, a PCR call regarding stabbing of a lady by her husband was received from Harijan Basti, Neb Sarai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 17:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband near her house in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Renu, a resident of Harijan Basti in Neb Sarai, they said.

A fight between the two led to the stabbing of the woman by his husband, a senior police officer said. The husband fled after allegedly killing his wife. ''On Monday, at 11.33 am, a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a lady by her husband was received from Harijan Basti, Neb Sarai. ''The staff of Mehrauli police station reached the spot where the injured lady was found to have been taken to Mohan hospital where the injured was found declared brought dead by the doctor," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

She said the husband has been booked for murder and a hunt is on to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

