Drug peddler arrested in UP with 140 kg ganja

A drug peddler was arrested with 140 kg of ganja worth Rs 21 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar Kushwaha from Kushinagar, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Taryasujan police station and SWAT personnel reached Madhopur Buzurg Reliance petrol pump at National Highway 28 and nabbed Kushwaha, the police said.

He was carrying 140 kg of ganja in a pickup vehicle bearing the registration number CG19H0297. The recovered ganja is said to be worth Rs 21 lakh, they said.

The accused had hidden the contraband in 72 plastic packets under a box. During interrogation, he told the police that he had bought it from Odisha and was planning to sell it in various districts, said Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Dhawal Jaiwal.

He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)