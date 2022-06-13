Left Menu

Arms and ammunition seized, one arrested in Bengal

PTI | Siuri | Updated: 13-06-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 19:32 IST
Arms and ammunition seized, one arrested in Bengal
A man has been arrested and arms and ammunition have been seized from his possession in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested one Sheikh Mujibar from Dubrajpur area on Saturday and after interrogating him in custody, seized nine country-made firearms, 10 cartridges and 15 kg of gunpowder from his possession on Monday, Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi told reporters.

The accused has criminal records and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and destination of the arms and ammunition, he added.

