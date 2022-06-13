19-yr-old arrested for objectionable remarks against Yogi

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said.

Accused Akram Ali aka Gulbahar, a resident of Tetaria village under Khajni police station limits, is a painter. He uploaded an objectionable post against Adityanath on his Whatsapp status at around 11 pm on Sunday and it went viral, they said.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, he was booked under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 469 (forgery for harming reputation) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code and also the Information Technology Act, Khajni police station in-charge, Iqrar Ahmad said.

