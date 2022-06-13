LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolsonaro says he didn't ask Joe Biden for any election help

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil's Bolsonaro says he didn't ask for Biden's help to win October election

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said this morning he did not ask his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden for help to defeat his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in this year's election. "There is no such thing," Bolsonaro said in a radio interview, following a Bloomberg report claiming he had. He met with Biden for the first time last week during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Brazil police and searchers say no bodies found in hunt for British journalist ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil - Brazilian police and indigenous search teams dismissed media reports that they had found the bodies of a British reporter and a Brazilian indigenous expert, dashing hopes of a quick resolution in the week-old case.

On Sunday, police said search teams had found the belongings of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, a former official at federal indigenous agency Funai, in a creek off the river where they were last seen on June 5. FARC dissident leader killed in military operation in southwestern Colombia

A top FARC dissident in southwest Colombia, accused of assassinating social leaders, car bomb attacks and drug trafficking, has been killed in a military operation, the country's president said. The death of Leider Johany Noscue, alias "Mayimbu", for whom the government was offering a $256,000 reward, occurred in a mountainous area in the Cauca region.

(Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)