Woman stabbed to death by husband in Delhi slum

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband near their house in south Delhi on Monday after she refused to cook food for him and left for work without informing him, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Renu, a resident of Harijan Basti in the Neb Sarai area. She worked as a domestic help, they said.

At 11.33 am, a PCR call was received about a woman who had been stabbed by her husband, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The staff of Mehrauli police station reached the spot and found that the woman had been taken to Mohan Hospital. She was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital, the DCP said.

The woman's husband, Dharmender, who works as a cleaner at a restaurant, was booked for murder and arrested hours later. He is a liquor addict, the police said.

Jaiker said Renu married Dharmender two years ago. They often had arguments as Dharmender demanded money for liquor from his wife.

''The accused told police that his wife did not cook food on Sunday evening, and today (Monday) morning, around 7 am, she left for work without telling him. This infuriated him, so he bought a knife from a nearby shop,'' the DCP said.

''When she came back home around 11 am, they (couple) again had a heated argument and she again refused to cook food for him. So, he took the knife and stabbed her several times outside a jhuggi in the same compound and ran away from there,'' she said.

