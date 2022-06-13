Left Menu

All bridges to Ukraine's Sievierodontesk destroyed but "access" remains- governor

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:05 IST
All bridges to Ukraine's embattled eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed, rendering impossible the evacuation of civilians remaining there, the local governor said on Monday, adding that some "access" to the city remained.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that "a part" of it remained under Ukrainian control.

