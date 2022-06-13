Left Menu

Church in Kerala moves court against Swapna Suresh, Shaj Kiran

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:08 IST
Church in Kerala moves court against Swapna Suresh, Shaj Kiran
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvalla-based Believers Eastern Church on Monday approached a court here seeking action against Swapna Suresh, an accused in the controversial gold smuggling case through diplomatic channel, and her acquaintance Shaj Kiran alleging conspiracy in dragging the church into the recent controversy.

The petition was filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court through advocate Shijimol Mather, seeking to take action against Suresh and Kiran, and submitted the audio clip of the telephonic conversation which was released earlier by Suresh mentioning the Church.

The Church, in a release, said its name was deliberately dragged into the recent controversy.

''The Church was deliberately dragged into the recent controversy and the evidence was there in the telephonic conversation released by Suresh. There is an agenda and a conspiracy behind Shaj Kiran's claim that he is a middleman for the Church whereas he is known to the Church as a journalist only,'' the Church said.

It also alleged that those with vested interest were behind the duo and the Church plans to approach the police in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kiran on Monday moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him and Suresh for allegedly conspiring to cause a riot in the state through her recent revelations.

In his plea, Kiran said he and his friend Ibrai were ''trapped as part of a larger conspiracy by some persons'' and an altered audio clip of friendly conversation was published in order to trap them as part of ''conspiracy'' for political gain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022