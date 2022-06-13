Left Menu

Mexico retail group ANTAD says May same-store sales up 11.3%

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:44 IST
Mexico retail group ANTAD says May same-store sales up 11.3%
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday that sales at stores open for at least a year were up 11.3% in May compared to the same month a year earlier.

Total sales grew 13.6% compared to May 2021, the group said.

Also Read: U.S. 'understands' Mexican position on Americas summit after boycott -State Dept

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global
4
'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022