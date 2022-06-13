Mexico retail group ANTAD says May same-store sales up 11.3%
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:44 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said on Monday that sales at stores open for at least a year were up 11.3% in May compared to the same month a year earlier.
Total sales grew 13.6% compared to May 2021, the group said.
Also Read: U.S. 'understands' Mexican position on Americas summit after boycott -State Dept
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
Advertisement