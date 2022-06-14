Left Menu

UP: 3 of family drown while bathing in Ganga

Three members of the group, Shakti Yadav 16, Aman 17 and Vaibhav Yadav 16, got into the river for bathing and drowned, Additional Superintendent of Police City Sanjay Kumar Verma said.After receiving information about the incident, the inspector incharge of Vindhyachal rushed to the spot with police personnel.

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 14-06-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 00:56 IST
UP: 3 of family drown while bathing in Ganga
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family drowned while bathing in the Ganga river here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Parshuram Ghat under the Vindhyachal police station area, they said.

A family of 11 people from Ambedkarnagar district was visiting the Vindhyachal temple here. Three members of the group, Shakti Yadav (16), Aman (17) and Vaibhav Yadav (16), got into the river for bathing and drowned, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

After receiving information about the incident, the inspector incharge of Vindhyachal rushed to the spot with police personnel. The bodies were fished out of the river with the help of local boatmen, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global
4
'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022