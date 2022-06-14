UP: 3 of family drown while bathing in Ganga

Three members of a family drowned while bathing in the Ganga river here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Parshuram Ghat under the Vindhyachal police station area, they said.

A family of 11 people from Ambedkarnagar district was visiting the Vindhyachal temple here. Three members of the group, Shakti Yadav (16), Aman (17) and Vaibhav Yadav (16), got into the river for bathing and drowned, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

After receiving information about the incident, the inspector incharge of Vindhyachal rushed to the spot with police personnel. The bodies were fished out of the river with the help of local boatmen, he said.

