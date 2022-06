BRIEF-UK Says Russia's Operational Main Effort Remains The Assault Against The Sieverodonetsk Pocket In Donbas

June 14 -

* UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE- RUSSIA'S OPERATIONAL MAIN EFFORT REMAINS THE ASSAULT AGAINST THE SIEVERODONETSK POCKET IN THE DONBAS

* UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE- RUSSIA'S WESTERN GROUP OF FORCES HAVE LIKELY MADE SMALL ADVANCES IN THE KHARKIV SECTOR FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SEVERAL WEEKS

