KOLKATA JUTE & JUTE GOODS PRICES
Kolkata, June 14 Raw jute W-5 rdy. Rs.6400.00 per quintal Hessian 101.5 cm x 305 gms rdy.Rs.4180.00 Dornierhessian cloth 129 cm-270 gmsq. m.rdy.Rs.6700.00 B. Twill2.25 lbs.-1020 gms rdy.Rs.9900.00 d w flour 56x28 1135 gms. rdy.Rs.109000.00
