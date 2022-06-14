Left Menu

KOLKATA JUTE & JUTE GOODS PRICES

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:49 IST
KOLKATA JUTE & JUTE GOODS PRICES
Kolkata, June 14: Raw jute W-5 rdy. Rs.6400.00 per quintal Hessian 101.5 cm x 305 gms rdy.:Rs.4180.00 Dornier(hessian cloth) 129 cm-270 gm/sq. m.rdy.:Rs.6700.00 B. Twill(2.25 lbs.-1020 gms) rdy.:Rs.9900.00 d w flour 56''x28'' 1135 gms. rdy.:Rs.109000.00

